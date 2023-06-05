The Buffalo Bills are once again one of the teams to watch heading into the 2023 NFL season. After falling short last year, Josh Allen and company are expected to do whatever it takes to finally get to the Super Bowl.

They seemed to have everything to succeed in 2022, but their championship hopes ended in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it’s time to take a step forward.

This season will see some changes in the team, with a different RB room and Sean McDermott calling the defensive plays. Besides, the Bills added more Super Bowl experience to their roster.

Bills agree to terms with OLB Leonard Floyd

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Buffalo Bills reached an agreement with pass rusher Leonard Floyd on a one-year deal. The 30-year-old hit the open market after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won the 2022 Super Bowl.

Leonard has proven to be a threat for opposing quarterbacks, having recorded at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons. Last year, the outside linebacker produced a career-high 22 quarterback hits along with nine sacks.

With Leonard’s addition, the Bills boost an already elite defense led by Von Miller, who knows Leonard from their time together in LA. Only time will tell whether this is enough to get that ring.