NFL News: Bills' Josh Allen makes something clear on the severity of his injury before game against Dolphins

Josh Allen provides an update on the injury he sustained during last Sunday's Buffalo Bills victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Buffalo Bills started the 2024 NFL season with a comeback victory by a score of 34-28 over the Arizona Cardinals, but the win tasted salty after Josh Allen suffered injury in last Sunday’s game.

The Bills will open Week 2 by facing the Miami Dolphins in a cross-divisional meeting on Thursday night, and the presence of quarterback Allen remains a mystery. The 28-year-old finished the season opener with pain in his left hand, and there is some speculation about his diagnosis.

“Just trying to be as normal as possible,” said Allen in press conference after Tuesday’s practice. “I felt like I threw it well today and was able to do all the things. I’m ready to go,” sentenced Bills QB, bringing calm and putting down the rumors of his absence in next NFL meeting.

Allen continued to provide details about his injury and mentioned that it is something he deals with frequently. “This it’s not anything that’s completely new to me. But just there for a little extra help,” said the quarterback, who used a glove to cover his left hand during the Tuesday’s session. In Allen’s words, the injury is not serious and was just a minor scare that will have to be paid attention to.

It’s clear that this is a key season in Allen’s career, so he needs to be in the best shape possible. A few days ago, the quarterback fired back at critics who labeled him the most overrated player in the league. The results speak for themselves. Last year, Allen led the Bills to the AFC East division leadership, and the current season is another opportunity for him to elevate his game.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinalsat Highmark Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

How did Josh Allen play in the Bills’ victory over the Cardinals?

Allen ended the game against the Arizona Cardinals marking a performance which included 18 passes completed in 23 attempts for 232 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 39 yards with two touchdowns more.

Allen’s debut in the current campaign was down compared to last season’s opener, when the quarterback completed 29 passes on 41 attempts for 236 yards in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on the day of Aaron Rodgers’ injury.

Buffalo Bills’ injury report

According to the Buffalo Bills injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen is listed as probable to play, while cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe) are listed as questionable. Defensive end Javon Solomon is listed as questionable.

