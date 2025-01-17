The race to sign Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki has entered its final stretch. On Friday, Francys Romero reported that Sasaki has removed the San Diego Padres from his list of potential MLB destinations, narrowing the competition to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

“Hearing from multiple sources that the Padres are out in Roki Sasaki. They will begin their international signings of Jhoan De La Cruz and Carlos Alvarez in the next few hours.” Romero reported via “X”.

This news arrives at a pivotal moment, as Sasaki has until next Thursday to finalize a contract with a Major League team. Due to international free agent rules, Sasaki will initially sign a minor league deal but is expected to make a swift leap to the Major Leagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sasaki, who made headlines in 2022 by pitching a perfect game with 19 strikeouts for the Chiba Lotte Marines, is widely regarded as one of the most talented pitchers in the game today. With a 100-mph fastball and an impressive pitching repertoire, he’s a highly coveted prospect.

Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) pitches against Mexico during the second inning of a semifinal game at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Dodgers or Blue Jays?

With the Padres out of contention, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays have emerged as the final contenders for Sasaki’s signature. Both teams possess the financial resources and organizational strength needed to attract the talented pitcher, making this a high-stakes decision for all parties involved.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Roki Sasaki's sweepstakes steals the spotlight, while another Japanese star quietly signs

Sasaki: The decision looms

Sasaki’s decision is expected in the coming days, and MLB fans eagerly await the announcement to see whether the Dodgers or Blue Jays will secure the services of the gifted Japanese pitcher. Whichever team lands Sasaki will gain a potential game-changer for their rotation and the league as a whole.