Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs finally get star player back for game against Texans in playoffs

Big news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for their playoff showdown with the Houston Texans. Andy Reid's squad is welcoming back a key player just in time for the postseason.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to battle injuries all season long. The list of players who have faced issues is extensive and includes stars like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.

Despite that, the defending champions achieved an impressive 15-2 record, dominated the AFC West, clinched the No. 1 seed, and secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Now, the big challenge is to win the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, and in an announcement that could give them an edge over contenders like the Bills or Ravens, the Chiefs are getting back a key player who has been absent in the second half of the season.

Advertisement

Is Jaylen Watson coming back?

Jaylen Watson is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. The star cornerback has finally come off the injury report, and the only question now is how much time he will be able to play on Saturday.

Watson underwent surgery last October after suffering a fractured ankle in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, the chances of him returning were very low, but now, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense receives a major boost.

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs will release Harrison Butker or bench the kicker for playoffs

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs will release Harrison Butker or bench the kicker for playoffs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains why Alabama could be a problem for Kentucky
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains why Alabama could be a problem for Kentucky

NCAAB News: Former NBA players rave about Cooper Flagg's 40-year record
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Former NBA players rave about Cooper Flagg's 40-year record

Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga
Soccer

Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Roki Sasaki reportedly down to two MLB options as free agency decision nears
MLB

Roki Sasaki reportedly down to two MLB options as free agency decision nears

Better Collective Logo