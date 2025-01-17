Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to battle injuries all season long. The list of players who have faced issues is extensive and includes stars like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco.

Despite that, the defending champions achieved an impressive 15-2 record, dominated the AFC West, clinched the No. 1 seed, and secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Now, the big challenge is to win the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, and in an announcement that could give them an edge over contenders like the Bills or Ravens, the Chiefs are getting back a key player who has been absent in the second half of the season.

Is Jaylen Watson coming back?

Jaylen Watson is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. The star cornerback has finally come off the injury report, and the only question now is how much time he will be able to play on Saturday.

Watson underwent surgery last October after suffering a fractured ankle in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Initially, the chances of him returning were very low, but now, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense receives a major boost.

