Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen fires back at 'most overrated QB' voting

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answered back to recent NFL players survey calling him the most overrated QB in the league.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on after a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on after a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

By Federico O'donnell

The 2024 NFL season will be crucial for the Buffalo Bills organization. After a dramatic offseason, Josh Allen and the team plan on making a statement for all those who overlook them. In addition, Allen made the headlines recently as players all around the league have voted him as “the most overrated QB”.

However, this has done nothing but lit a fire under Allen who will now have an extra motivation for the upcoming season. As the Bills quarterback has faced lots of backlash in recent years for his style of play, he has shown he does not intend to change this any time soon. At least not as long as the coaching staff is on board with his high risk-high reward traits.

My reaction is, I’m not mad that 11 players not on my team don’t like me,” Allen said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “So that’s number one. I actually think that’s a term of endearment. When other players don’t like me that means I’m doing something the right way. I am mad at, however, I’m never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys.”

“You know, I would love to say yes, it does motivate me and I could put it on my locker and use it as bulletin board material… I’m in a spot where not many people, maybe me and my family are the only people that thought that I’d ever be here. So, I’m gonna keep running with that. It serves me well and I’m just gonna keep playing football the way I know how to play it.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with media after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 11, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with media after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 11, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen’s turnovers on the spotlight

Josh Allen has gone full circle in the NFL. He has been criticized during his first years, adored afterwards and nowadays is on the storm eye again. A couple years back no one would dare doubt Allen was the closest player to Patrick Mahomes, due to his similar attributes. His turnovers have stained his image and he is questioned constantly for them.

Advertisement
Bills News: Son of an NFL legend joins Josh Allen\&#039;s offense

see also

Bills News: Son of an NFL legend joins Josh Allen"s offense

Allen (18) had the second-most interceptions thrown in the 2023 NFL season, only surpassed by Sam Howell (21). The Bills have fell on the postseason once again. And as the team trips up at the doors of success, every finger points to their quarterback. With Allen, Buffalo has the QB talent to make the Super Bowl however his decision-making has been a headache in recent years and many have wondered whether Josh has what is needed to triumph in late January.

Allen is unfazed by the critics, mostly because those voices are only loud outside the Bills’ facility. The NFL talks and speculates a big deal around Allen, however Buffalo is confident the Wyoming product is their franchise quarterback and he will break down the wall, sooner or later. Nevertheless, the clock ticks for everybody and this fanbase has waited for over 64 years. 64 winless years. Tables have burnt and broken, but are yet to turn for the Bills Mafia.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals
NFL

Ja'Marr Chase sets ambitious contract demands for the Bengals

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Alexis Mac Allister discusses Lionel Messi’s chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent

NBA News: Russell Westbrook gets unexpected reaction in return to Lakers home
NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook gets unexpected reaction in return to Lakers home

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo