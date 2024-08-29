NFL News: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen fires back at 'most overrated QB' voting

The 2024 NFL season will be crucial for the Buffalo Bills organization. After a dramatic offseason, Josh Allen and the team plan on making a statement for all those who overlook them. In addition, Allen made the headlines recently as players all around the league have voted him as “the most overrated QB”.

However, this has done nothing but lit a fire under Allen who will now have an extra motivation for the upcoming season. As the Bills quarterback has faced lots of backlash in recent years for his style of play, he has shown he does not intend to change this any time soon. At least not as long as the coaching staff is on board with his high risk-high reward traits.

“My reaction is, I’m not mad that 11 players not on my team don’t like me,” Allen said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “So that’s number one. I actually think that’s a term of endearment. When other players don’t like me that means I’m doing something the right way. I am mad at, however, I’m never, ever invited to participate in these anonymous surveys.”

“You know, I would love to say yes, it does motivate me and I could put it on my locker and use it as bulletin board material… I’m in a spot where not many people, maybe me and my family are the only people that thought that I’d ever be here. So, I’m gonna keep running with that. It serves me well and I’m just gonna keep playing football the way I know how to play it.“

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with media after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 11, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen’s turnovers on the spotlight

Josh Allen has gone full circle in the NFL. He has been criticized during his first years, adored afterwards and nowadays is on the storm eye again. A couple years back no one would dare doubt Allen was the closest player to Patrick Mahomes, due to his similar attributes. His turnovers have stained his image and he is questioned constantly for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bills News: Son of an NFL legend joins Josh Allen"s offense

Allen (18) had the second-most interceptions thrown in the 2023 NFL season, only surpassed by Sam Howell (21). The Bills have fell on the postseason once again. And as the team trips up at the doors of success, every finger points to their quarterback. With Allen, Buffalo has the QB talent to make the Super Bowl however his decision-making has been a headache in recent years and many have wondered whether Josh has what is needed to triumph in late January.

Allen is unfazed by the critics, mostly because those voices are only loud outside the Bills’ facility. The NFL talks and speculates a big deal around Allen, however Buffalo is confident the Wyoming product is their franchise quarterback and he will break down the wall, sooner or later. Nevertheless, the clock ticks for everybody and this fanbase has waited for over 64 years. 64 winless years. Tables have burnt and broken, but are yet to turn for the Bills Mafia.