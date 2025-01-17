Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica face Famalicao in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Find here all game details, kickoff times and broadcast options available for both TV and streaming platforms.

Orkun Kokcu of SL Benfica
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesOrkun Kokcu of SL Benfica

Benfica's hopes of climbing to the top of the Primeira Liga standings were dashed on Matchday 17, as they were defeated 2-1 by Braga, leaving them three points behind leaders Sporting CP. Despite this setback, their title rivals also faltered, with Sporting CP held to a 4-4 draw by Guimaraes and Porto suffering a 2-0 loss to Nacional.

[Watch Benfica vs Famalicao online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Benfica’s hopes of climbing to the top of the Primeira Liga standings were dashed on Matchday 17, as they were defeated 2-1 by Braga, leaving them three points behind leaders Sporting CP. Despite this setback, their title rivals also faltered, with Sporting CP held to a 4-4 draw by Guimaraes and Porto suffering a 2-0 loss to Nacional.

Now, Benfica are focused on bouncing back as they face Famalicao, who sit mid-table but are just five points clear of the relegation zone and will be fighting hard to secure points and avoid a dangerous drop.

When will the Benfica vs Famalicao match be played?

Benfica take on Famalicao in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Friday, January 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Nicolas Otamendi of SL Benfica – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Benfica vs Famalicao: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Famalicao live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz, Benfica TV INT.

