Where to watch Benfica vs Famalicao live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Famalicao in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. USA fans can find out here full game details, including kickoff times, channel information and streaming options, to watch the action live.

Benfica’s hopes of climbing to the top of the Primeira Liga standings were dashed on Matchday 17, as they were defeated 2-1 by Braga, leaving them three points behind leaders Sporting CP. Despite this setback, their title rivals also faltered, with Sporting CP held to a 4-4 draw by Guimaraes and Porto suffering a 2-0 loss to Nacional.

Now, Benfica are focused on bouncing back as they face Famalicao, who sit mid-table but are just five points clear of the relegation zone and will be fighting hard to secure points and avoid a dangerous drop.

When will the Benfica vs Famalicao match be played?

Benfica take on Famalicao in a Matchday 18 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Friday, January 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:15 PM (ET).

Benfica vs Famalicao: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Famalicao live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz, Benfica TV INT.