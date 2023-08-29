The Buffalo Bills are once again viewed as genuine contenders to win the Super Bowl this year. In preparation for the 2023 NFL season, the AFC East team has made an intriguing roster move involving LB Von Miller, surprising their fans.

The AFC East has undergone significant changes in recent years. After a prolonged period of dominance by the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills now control the division. However, they face mounting pressure from the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

With Josh Allen as their main star, the Bills have built a highly competitive roster. On the defensive side, Von Miller emerges as the leader, and the linebacker is determined to win his third Super Bowl with Buffalo this year.

Bills make intriguing roster move with Von Miller ahead of the 2023 season

Last year, the Bills decided to include Von Miller to their defense. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play all the 2022 season due to an injury, and now Buffalo decided to put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means that he’ll miss the first four games of the upcoming campaign.

What is Von Miller’s injury?

Last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee, but doctors discovered an ACL tear during the operation.