The Buffalo Bills want to have a remarkable defense for the 2024 NFL season, and that's why they have added a recent Olympic gold medalist wrestler for their defensive line.

The Buffalo Bills will have an Olympic gold medalist on their roster for the 2024 NFL season. The AFC East team has signed a wrestler on a rookie deal in an effort to bolster their defense for the upcoming campaign.

In recent years, the Bills have built a very competitive squad. Buffalo has dominated the AFC East since Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, creating a new dynasty in this division.

However, things have not gone well in the playoffs. The Bills have struggled to compete in this stage, which is why they have signed a new player with a proven track record of success.

Former WWE wrestler and Olympic gold medalist joins the Buffalo Bills

The Bills aim to find success in the 2024 season. After several roster changes in recent years, Buffalo has added a new piece to its defense—a player who already knows what it’s like to be on top of the world.

Gable Stevenson has signed a rookie deal with the Bills to play the 2024 NFL season with the AFC East team. His agent confirmed that the former wrestler has signed a 3-year contract with Buffalo, per ESPN.

Stevenson comes from a very different discipline than football. He won the gold medal in wrestling at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Most recently, he was part of WWE, but he was released earlier this year.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said. “I am grateful to Coach (Sean) McDermott, (general manager) Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

According to reports, Stevenson will join the Bills’ defensive line. Standing at 6-1 and weighing 275 pounds, he is slightly undersized to play inside the line. Therefore, the Bills may try him as a pass rusher, utilizing his wrestling skills to maneuver around other players and tackle the quarterback with his power.

Which defensive players have left the Bills this offseason?

The arrival of Stevenson makes more sense considering all the departures the Bills have had this offseason. Unfortunately, they were unable to retain several top players, and their defense will look very different from last year’s.

This offseason, Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Leonard Floyd, and Jordan Phillips left the Bills. In the 2023 rankings, the Bills were regarded as a top-10 defense, so it will be interesting to see how this changes next season.