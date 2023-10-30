The Buffalo Bills are trying to build a better roster for the second half of the 2023 NFL season. For that reason, the team’s front office has decided to sign a new player to bolster their offense, and it is one that helped Tom Brady win a Super Bowl.

The Bills have had a decent 2023 season. After eight games played, Buffalo holds a 5-3 record, trailing behind the Miami Dolphins, who are 6-2. It would be difficult for them to win the AFC East this year, but they are trying their best to keep their chances alive until the end.

As their hopes are still alive, the team’s front office is trying to bolster the roster in order to compete. Now, they have signed a new running back to help Josh Allen and the franchise achieve success.

Bills sign a new running back for their offense

The Bills are trying to compete for the AFC East title, but it won’t be an easy race. The Dolphins have a remarkable roster and they are the current leaders, but Buffalo will try to get at least a very good record to in case they go to the Wild Card round.

Even though they have a very competitive offense, the team’s front office thought that Josh Allen might need some extra help. For this reason, they have signed a new running back, and it is one that Tom Brady knows pretty well.

The Bills have signed Leonard Fournette for the second half of the season. He won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, aiding Tom Brady in securing his 7th Vince Lombardi trophy.

Fournette, 28, joins a very decent room of running backs that the Bills have. James Cook is currently the starter and Latavius Murray is behind him, so Leonard is set to compete for the backup role and help in 3rd-and-short situations.

The 2017 4th overall pick is now on his third NFL team. Initially drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he subsequently played for the Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022. Although the former free agent signed to the practice squad, he is slated to be promoted to the active roster in the coming days.