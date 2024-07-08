Brandon Aiyuk is done with the San Francisco 49ers. On social media, the talented wideout has dropped a massive hint about his potential new team for the 2024 NFL season.

Everything is set for the 2024 NFL season. In just a few weeks, all 32 teams will start their path to glory, seeking a great campaign to end their year in New Orleans competing for Super Bowl LIX.

For many analysts and oddsmakers, the 49ers are the top contenders to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season. However, their chances may change a bit due to Brandon Aiyuk’s recent post on social media.

Brandon Aiyuk may have unveiled his potential next team

It seems like Brandon Aiyuk’s tenure with the 49ers may come to an end anytime. The wideout is not agreeing to terms with the club for a contract extension, and he’s growing desperate with this situation.

Aiyuk joined San Francisco in 2020 as the 25th overall pick. Since then, he has been a remarkable asset for the club, even fighting for the WR1 role with a great player such as Deebo Samuel.

However, it seems like the wide receiver is not getting the best treatment from the club. Despite his stellar performances, Aiyuk has not received a contract extension, and it looks like he’s ready to try his luck elsewhere.

Aiyuk uploaded several pictures on TikTok on Sunday. However, something caught fans’ attention, as he shared a picture of himself watching film of the Washington Commanders, a team he has been linked to in recent days.

“If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform,” Aiyuk recenlty said on “The Pivot” podcast when talking about his future. “If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform.”

Should the Commanders trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk has not hidden his interest in playing for the Commanders at all. He recently praised Jayden Daniels, Washington’s new quarterback, sending the 49ers a clear message about his interest in leaving the club.

Currently, the Commanders have a remarkable WR1 in Terry McLaurin. However, the NFC East team doesn’t have much depth in this position, so the arrival of Aiyuk could create a powerful duo for Jayden Daniels to utilize.