Saquon Barkley has delivered a stellar performance throughout the 2024 NFL season. While he was initially on pace to break the league’s single-season rushing record, the task now seems increasingly unlikely, and the running back has openly acknowledged his slim chances.

Running backs have faced challenges in proving their value to teams in recent years. Many elite players have struggled to secure the contracts they deserve, and Barkley was no exception.

Earlier this year, Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles after the Giants declined to meet his contract demands. Since then, he has been having a standout season, leaving New York with plenty of reason to regret their decision.

Saquon Barkley reflects on his pursuit of the rushing record

Barkley’s move to Philadelphia stands out as one of the most impactful transfers in recent years. After enduring a tumultuous period with the Giants, he now plays a pivotal role on a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Eagles have greatly benefited from Barkley’s presence, with the offense revitalized by his elite skills. But Barkley himself is also deeply appreciative of the chance to showcase his abilities on this stage.

After 15 weeks, Barkley has firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier running backs. With 1,688 rushing yards this season, he’s well-positioned to surpass the 2,000-yard milestone. However, his opportunities have decreased in recent games, putting Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 rushing yards out of reach.

Despite the diminishing odds, Barkley isn’t dwelling on personal accolades. Instead, his focus remains on contributing to the Eagles’ playoff run and team success.

Saquon Barkley, running back of the Philadelphia Eagles

“If I don’t get it, I’m not going to be depressed,” Barkley said. “If I get it, I’m not going to be that crazy happy either. It’s a record. Records are meant to be broken. My mindset is focused on winning games and competing for a championship, and that’s the only thing that really matters to me.”

What is Saquon Barkley’s contract with the Eagles?

Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $26 million guaranteed and an $11.625 million signing bonus. This deal makes him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league, reflecting his elite status as a top-tier player.

For the 2024 season, Barkley is set to earn $13.5 million through his base salary, signing bonus, and workout bonuses. Additionally, he has the opportunity to earn up to $3 million more in performance-based incentives, making his contract both lucrative and motivating for continued excellence.