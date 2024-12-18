Trending topics:
Saquon Barkley's net worth: How rich is the running back for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Saquon Barkley shines both on and off the Eagles' field: a master of yards and business, building a legacy that blends talent, financial vision and a touch of luxury. Here’s a look at his current net worth.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 15, 2024.
By Ariadna Pinheiro

Saquon Barkley, the electrifying running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, has left an unforgettable mark on the NFL with his skill and versatility. Thanks to his impressive talent and charisma, he has achieved remarkable financial stability.

After a standout college career at Penn State, where he broke multiple records, he was selected by the Giants in 2018. However, in 2024, he made an unexpected move by joining the Eagles, bringing his talent to an already formidable offense.

His impact has been equally impressive. In November, he set a franchise record by accumulating 255 rushing yards and 302 total yards in a single game, showcasing his ability to change the course of a game on his own.

What is Saquon Barkley’s net worth?

Saquon Barkley, the star player of the Philadelphia Eagles, has a net worth of $32 million as of December 2024, with earnings of $48.7 million from NFL contracts, according to reports from Forbes and Sportskeeda.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before the NFL football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles on December, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

With a three-year contract with the Eagles, an annual salary of $12 million and a base value of $37.75 million, of which $26 million is guaranteed, he has secured his financial future while continuing to dazzle fans with his electrifying play.

Without a doubt, with all his achievements, we can confirm that he is not only an exceptional athlete but also an example of success both on and off the field, combining talent, financial intelligence and a big dedication to the game.

Saquon Barkley’s endorsements

Saquon Barkley has established a strong presence in the world of endorsements, partnering with renowned brands that reflect his status, such as popular names like Nike, Pepsi, Toyota and Visa, thereby increasing his income as well.

In addition to these deals, Barkley has expanded his endorsement portfolio by teaming up with Dunkin’ Donuts and Silk, a plant-based products brand. In 2024, he participated in Silk’s “Feel Planty Good Challenge” campaign.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

His annual endorsement earnings are estimated to exceed $10 million, solidifying his position as one of the most influential athletes in the commercial realm, according to sources like Sportskeeda.

In addition to his endorsement contracts,he has made strategic financial decisions, such as investing a significant portion of his earnings in Bitcoin, aiming to diversify and grow his personal wealth.

Saquon Barkley’s investments

Saquon Barkley has taken a proactive and diversified approach to his investments, combining traditional assets with cryptocurrencies and always striving to learn and adapt to the changing dynamics of the financial market.

In 2018, before signing his contract with the New York Giants, he expressed his intention to invest his salary and live off his endorsement deals, following the example of other athletes like Marshawn Lynch, as AS US reported.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley looks on during Eagles training camp on August 1, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Sportskeeda reported that, so far, he has invested in two companies, with his visions often aligned with sectors such as consumer goods and food and agriculture. In 2021, he invested $16 million in X2 PERFORMANCE.

Saquon Barkley’s real estate holdings

In 2018, before signing his contract with the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley purchased a home for his family in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, for $424,500. The property current market value estimated at around $650,000.

The house, located about 63 miles from Philadelphia, was a gift from him to his parents, fulfilling a childhood dream. Additionally, he owns a luxurious penthouse in Jersey City, New Jersey, valued at approximately $3.5 million.

This modern residence offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and is equipped with high-end amenities, reflecting his professional success and taste for an urban and sophisticated lifestyle.

These real estate investments not only provide Barkley and his family with comfortable residences but also showcase his commitment to long-term financial planning and the diversification of his asset portfolio.

