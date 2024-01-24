Brock Purdy may have exceeded expectations as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback. Although there are still many doubters around him, Niners legend Jerry Rice is not one of them.

In an appearance on “The Morning Roast” with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on 95.7 FM The Game, the three-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers made it clear he’s not turning his back to the second-year quarterback.

“I believe in Brock Purdy,” Rice said ahead of the Niners’ NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. “I love his intensity, his decision making, all of those things and I think he’s gonna have his best football game this weekend.“

While Purdy continued to make an impression in 2023, his latest performance against the Green Bay Packers raised some concern, as the Niners had to sweat to get past the Divisional Round. However, Rice’s blessing should be enough for Purdy to head into this weekend with confidence.

Jerry Rice not worried about most of the league rooting against Purdy, Niners

The AFC Championship Game between Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens may be more polarizing for neutral fans, whereas the NFC title matchup clearly has more fans rooting for the Lions.

After decades of misery, Detroit is finally on the verge of making history by achieving a long-awaited success. The rest of the league doesn’t seem to want the Niners to claim another championship, but Rice is fine with that.

“It’s okay, everybody can be going for Detroit,” he said. “We don’t care about that. As long as our team, we get out there and we bring the noise and let them know that hey, look, we want to get this stuff.”

Rice also weighed in on the Deebo Samuel situation, with the wide receiver’s availability for Sunday’s game uncertain due to a shoulder injury sustained last time out. “I expect Deebo Samuel to be on that football field. Deebo, being the competitor that he is, he’s gonna be ready to play,” Rice said.