NFL News: Dan Campbell makes painful admission after Lions' home playoff elimination by Commanders

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions fought hard at home against the Washington Commanders, who came in hungry with a rookie quarterback hunting for a win, his lethal arm as his main weapon. After the painful loss, Dan Campbell couldn’t help but admit who was to blame for everything.

According to Campbell’s statements, he should be the one to blame for the Lions‘ home defeat in front of their fans. The head coach said, “It’s my fault, it’s my fault,” after acknowledging how painful the loss was. “It just hurts to lose, man.” For Campbell, this game meant so much after a long season.

Campbell’s sadness during the postgame press conference was more than evident. The head coach was visibly emotional, and he referred to what the players go through: “It’s like the players, what they put into it… a lot of people don’t know what they go through,” referring to the physical toll football takes and how, despite it all, the players must rise and keep going.

What was supposed to be a Super Bowl race for the Lions ended in a tough loss to the Commanders, 45-31, with Jayden Daniels seizing the moment to set another rookie record in the postseason. It’s worth noting that interceptions played a big role in benefiting the visitors.

Jared Goff’s mistakes were the weakest point

Campbell watched as Jared Goff threw just one touchdown in the game, and while he was well-protected by the offensive line, being sacked only twice for a loss of 16 yards, his biggest mistakes came with three interceptions. During the postgame conference, Goff had to apologize to the fans.

Campbell remains solid with the Lions

This is the second time the Lions have made it to the postseason with Campbell as head coach. Last year, they fought for the NFC Championship but lost to the 49ers. They hadn’t made consecutive playoff appearances since 1993-1995, when Barry Sanders was still on the team.