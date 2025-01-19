Where to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles face Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL Divisional playoffs, a clash that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a second of this thrilling postseason matchup, including kickoff times and streaming details.

Sunday’s action kicks off with a compelling showdown between two formidable teams. The Philadelphia Eagles, dominant throughout the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record that secured their division title, carried their momentum into the playoffs by decisively defeating the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams overcame an inconsistent regular season to deliver a stunning playoff performance, eliminating the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings. Now, the Rams are aiming for another upset as they face the high-flying Eagles.

When will the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams match be played?

Philadelphia Eagles will take on Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs on Sunday, January 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams – Norm Hall/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.