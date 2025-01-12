NFL News: Broncos' HC Sean Payton reveals the reason behind controversial moves against the Bills

The Denver Broncos secured the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff structure with a solid 10-7 record, exceeding preseason expectations under head coach Sean Payton. However, their postseason run came to a crashing halt on Sunday afternoon with a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

One of the most debated decisions leading up to the game was Payton’s choice to activate running back Tyler Badie over rookie Audric Estime. This unexpected move raised questions among fans and analysts, given Estime’s regular-season contributions. The rookie logged 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns, establishing himself as a reliable option in the Broncos’ backfield. Badie, on the other hand, had a limited role, tallying just 11 carries for 86 yards and no touchdowns during the season.

When asked about the decision postgame, Payton kept his explanation brief: “We felt like for this game it was something we wanted to do.” However, the results didn’t support the gamble. Badie was largely ineffective, managing just 8 yards on two carries, while the Broncos’ rushing attack never found its footing. This left Denver’s offense one-dimensional, putting additional pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson against a dominant Buffalo defense.

Questionable strategy in a high-stakes matchup

Strategic roster decisions can often be the difference between victory and defeat, especially in the playoffs. The absence of Estime’s dynamic running style limited the Broncos’ ability to establish a balanced attack. Instead, Denver’s offense was forced to rely on its passing game, which struggled to gain traction against a disciplined Bills defense.

Audric Estime Denver Broncos Player

For the Broncos, the choice to activate Badie over Estime highlights the ripple effects of pregame decisions. In hindsight, trusting a more proven contributor like Estime could have provided the offense with much-needed versatility against a tough opponent.

Facing a dominant opponent

The Buffalo Bills entered the Wild Card round as one of the league’s most formidable teams, led by a red-hot Josh Allen. The Bills showcased their playoff readiness with a relentless offensive performance, pairing explosive plays with a smothering defense that left Denver overwhelmed.

The Broncos faced a steep challenge, needing to contain Allen’s dynamic playmaking while finding ways to penetrate Buffalo’s stout defensive front. Ultimately, Denver fell short in both areas. Allen’s precise passing and mobility kept the Broncos’ defense off-balance, while Buffalo’s pass rush consistently disrupted Wilson’s timing.

Payton’s decision-making and the team’s overall execution will likely be points of reflection heading into the offseason. For now, the Broncos’ first playoff appearance in years ends with more questions than answers, particularly regarding how they’ll build upon this season’s progress to compete with the NFL’s elite.

