NFL News: Josh Allen makes history with record-breaking performance for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills showcased their dominance in the wild-card round, cruising to an emphatic 31-7 victory over the Denver Broncos and moving one step closer to a long-awaited Super Bowl berth. Buffalo’s defense smothered Denver’s offense from start to finish, while quarterback Josh Allen delivered a standout performance with two touchdown passes and a rushing score. Beyond securing the win, Allen reached a historic NFL milestone, cementing his place as one of the greatest signal-callers in franchise history by surpassing the legendary Jim Kelly.

Josh Allen has etched his name in Buffalo Bills history, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason touchdown passes. Allen threw his 23rd touchdown pass surpassing Jim Kelly who threw 21 touchdown passes in 17 playoff games. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his extraordinary talent and leadership on the field. What makes Allen’s achievement even more impressive is the pace at which he has accomplished it, reaching this milestone in just a few short seasons. For a loyal fan base that has endured decades of triumph and heartache, Allen’s rise serves as a beacon of hope, rekindling dreams of a bright and promising future.

Jim Kelly had set a high bar since his postseason touchdown passes stood out as the gold standard for decades. The Hall of Famer and key member of the Bills during their Super Bowl appearances in the early ’90s, Jim Kelly’s legacy was cemented by his ability to shine in the postseason, but Allen has quickly made his mark as a franchise quarterback who is not afraid of the big stage. By breaking Kelly’s record in fewer seasons, he has shown that the Bills’ championship window is wide open, and the best may still be yet to come.

One thing that has set Allen apart from other quarterbacks in recent years is his ability to be a dual-threat. He is not just a pocket passer; his rushing ability, especially near the goal line, makes him even more dangerous in the postseason, where every play counts. Whether he is launching a 50-yard pass or running through defenders, Allen’s skill set has given the Bills offense a much-needed edge in high-stakes games. Surpassing Kelly in this regard is not just about numbers. It is about the continued growth and leadership Allen brings to the field with each playoff appearance.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Are the Buffalo Bills legitimate Super Bowl contenders with Josh Allen?

The Buffalo Bills, led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, remain one of the NFL’s most dynamic teams, but their Super Bowl aspirations hinge on addressing key challenges. Allen’s exceptional talent fuels a high-powered offense capable of competing with any team, yet inconsistency in critical moments, particularly in the postseason, has hindered their ability to fully capitalize on their potential. The defense, while solid overall, has struggled at times to deliver in clutch situations, and depth concerns at key positions have left the team vulnerable during high-stakes games.

To solidify their status as true Super Bowl contenders, the Bills must achieve greater balance on both sides of the ball. A more consistent running game to complement Allen’s passing prowess, improved defensive performances in pivotal moments, and a stronger showing on special teams are essential. Additionally, minimizing turnovers and maintaining peak performance throughout the postseason will be crucial if Buffalo wants to finally break through and claim the championship.