The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was legendary, but a recently revealed secret shows how they managed to dominate the NFL for so long.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history, having won seven Super Bowl rings — six with the New England Patriots and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other hand is Peyton Manning, a remarkable quarterback and future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for him, he lived in the shadow of Brady’s success throughout his career despite winning two Super Bowls.

Peyton Manning reveals a massive secret he kept with Tom Brady

The rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was intense. Both quarterbacks always brought their best to their matchups, resulting in Brady ultimately emerging victorious with an 11-6 record against Manning.

In the regular season, Brady dominated with a 9-3 record over Manning. However, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback had a better playoff record, winning three games and losing only two against TB12.

There will always be comparisons between these two amazing quarterbacks. However, their rivalry may not have been what it seemed, as Peyton Manning has now revealed a shocking secret they shared during their playing days.

During Brady’s number retirement ceremony with the New England Patriots, Manning was invited to give a speech. The two-time Super Bowl champion disclosed that their mutual dominance was due to secretly working out together to improve.

“I said, ‘Tom, let’s get together, go under the radar, don’t tell anybody we’re coming in.‘ Tom flies in on Mr. Kraft’s plane,” Manning said on Wednesday, via the Indianapolis Star. “We lifted weights together. We threw together with these high school receivers. We took their phones away.

“We said, ‘If you tell anybody that Tom Brady and I are working out together, and that we’re friends, we’re going to kill all of you.'”

When can Tom Brady be inducted to the Hall of Fame?

Tom Brady is perhaps the most obvious choice for the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Having retired last year, he must wait until 2028, according to the rules, for his induction.

As for Peyton Manning, he retired in 2016, making him eligible for induction starting in 2021. He was understandably inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first eligible year, donning the gold jacket on August 8, 2021.