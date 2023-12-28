Russell Wilson has been benched by Sean Payton after the Denver Broncos lost against the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve. Though the decision has massive financial implications, the head coach said it was all about winning to have a long shot at the playoffs.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that. Look, we’re desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things. But the No. 1 push behind this, and it’s a decision I’m making, is to get a spark offensively.”

However, the buzz in the NFL pointed that this was clearly a move to save money. If Russell Wilson doesn’t pass a physical in March of 2024, the quarterback will get an additional $37 million guaranteed. That’s why, in order to avoid any possible injury to trigger that clause, the Broncos will go with Jarred Stidham.

Furthermore, according to a report from Dianna Russini, the Denver Broncos will cut Wilson in 2024 even with the massive hit in the salary cap for a player who won’t be on the field. Then, it would go down as one of the worst trades in history.

Russell Wilson’s message after being benched by Sean Payton

That information by Russini also points out that the Denver Broncos informed Russell Wilson of the decision months ago and that head coach Sean Payton is looking for a fresh start at quarterback.

“Russell Wilson is expecting to be cut by the Denver Broncos in March. For almost two months, the quarterback has been starting knowing the organization was most likely going to move on him from after this season. The Broncos reached out to Wilson’s representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025.”

This Thursday, the quarterback finally reacted on social media to all the controversy and declared himself ready for a possible change of team. “God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next.”

How long is the contract of Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos?

In 2022, Russell Wilson signed a five-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos until the 2028 season. That deal was worth $245 million ($165 million were guaranteed).

Wilson had two years remaining in his previous contract with the Seahawks. That’s why, the extension with the Broncos hasn’t even started for the quarterback and that $37 million bonus won’t trigger after being benched to avoid injuries.

This type of move isn’t new to the NFL in the last years. For example, the Raiders did it when they benched Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo. Both had that injury guarantee which would translate in huge money if they couldn’t pass a physical in the next offseason. Las Vegas avoided that benching them.

Of course, no one expected the decision will go further as Russell Wilson could be out of the team in 2024. Even with the tremendous hit to the salary cap, it seems Sean Payton just had enough.