The Cleveland Browns are going through a huge rebuild. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the team has unveiled the new logo they will be using from now on, as selected by their fanbase and players.

Back in 1946, the Browns made their debut in the NFL alongside the San Francisco 49ers and the original Baltimore Colts. They were named after Paul Brown, their co-founder and first-ever coach.

Prior to the AFL-NFL merge, the Browns won four championships. Unfortunately, in modern era they have been unable to even compete and have only made it to the Playoffs twice in the 21st century.

Browns unveil their new ‘dawg’ logo for the 2023 season

The Browns will have something brand new in the upcoming campaign. The team made a survey to rebrand their dog logo – known as ‘dawg’ in their community – and they have already selected which one will it be.

The team asked their fanbase and players to chose a new ‘dawg’ logo, which had its latest update in 2015. Houston Mark’s design was the winner, with a menacing dog facing front and with the color scheme that the Browns use.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” executive VP JW Johnson said in a statement published by the team’s official website on Monday. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

The ‘dawg’ logo first appeared in 1999, when the Browns returned to the NFL as an expansion team. “The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team,” Mark added. “How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?“