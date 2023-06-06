There was a lot of noise when the Cleveland Browns completed a mega trade for Deshaun Watson. The serious background the quarterback had off the field included a lengthy suspension to be handed, but that didn’t prevent the franchise from going all-in.

A big history of busts at the quarterback position made the Browns send a huge package to the Houston Texans, which included three first-round picks. However, Watson looked rusty in every one of his six appearances in his first season after being suspended for 11 games.

Now, he could be teaming up with DeAndre Hopkins again considering the wide receiver is a free agent. Both spent a long time together playing for the Texans, so a reunion seems at least enticing. Someone whose productivity will be reduced if that happens is Amari Cooper, who mentioned the situation on Tuesday’s press conference.

Amari Cooper on the Browns adding Hopkins

The first player to be on board of potentially signing Hopkins was Watson. It’s something obvious because a quarterback’s job gets easier with more playmakers in the offense, so he showed his enthusiasm publicly saying “they’d love to have him”. Some high-profile wide receivers could get mad if their own teammate lobbies for another player at their position, but the former 4th overall pick didn’t take that route.

“DeAndre has been a very great player in this league. Obviously, they have a lot of great chemistry. If I was him, I’d want the same thing. He’s pretty unstoppable with the way he uses his hands and his body to position himself well to make the catch. It would be pretty good”, Cooper said about Watson’s words.

Cleveland had a season that ended with a 7-10 record. Those 10 losses are why he wouldn’t mind seeing his 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns being reduced. “You add a great receiver like that, that’s probably going to happen because there’s only one ball. Everybody’s got to get their touches. As long as it’s helping us win, I wouldn’t have a problem with it”, he explained.