Leaving football aside, the Cleveland Browns are not having the best time. In recent days, players of the team have suffered from a rash of violent crime, and unfortunately it seems like they are being targeted.

The Browns have been in a restructure in recent years. The team is trying to compete again in the AFC North, but it has not been an easy task for them as they have to face some really strong squads like the Ravens, Bengals and Steelers.

According to the FBI, Cleveland was the city with the most violent crimes in Ohio in 2019. Unfortunately, Browns players are now suffering from those stats, as they have faced multiple robberies in recent days.

Three Browns players suffered violent crimes at Cleveland over the weekend

Browns players are having a really rough time. According to multiple reports, three players suffered violent crimes at Cleveland over the weekend, including robbery at gunpoint.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were the players robbed at gunpoint. Police reports indicate that they were leaving a nightclub around 3:30 a.m. on Monday when six masked men stole their cars.

Newsome and Winfrey were not the only ones who got their cars stolen. Cleveland.com reported that Demetric Felton’s car was robbed on Sunday. The running back’s vehicle was taken straigh out of his apartment garage.