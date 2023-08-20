The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to face the unknown after Tom Brady finally announced his retirement from the NFL. As a consequence, the franchise enters a massive rebuilding process.

Undoubtedly, the big question for the Buccaneers is at the quarterback position. The depth chart isn’t very impressive with Kyle Trask, John Wolford and Baker Mayfield as the potential starter. However, things haven’t been looking good for the former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in preseason.

At the moment, Mayfield has to be the short term answer considering the NFC South will be a lot tougher than last year. Derek Carr will lead the Saints, Bryce Young was the No.1 overall pick for the Panthers and the Falcons are intriguing with Desmond Ridder.

Buccaneers lose quarterback because of injury

John Wolford had to leave the game between the Bucs and the Jets after he suffered a neck injury during the second half. It was a worrying episode as he had to be carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wolford had been released from the hospital and also was able to travel back with the team to Tampa. “He’s feeling better. He’s moving around so that’s the best we can offer right now. That came out pretty good, so we’ll see how he recovers.”

The movement in his extremities was the first cause of concern, but the Bucs immediately clarified that on Saturday night. Bowles also talked about it today. “He got his movement back in his arm. It kind of went numb a little bit. He got his movement back, and it seems to be OK.”

Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a huge problem on their depth chart as they only have available Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Time is against them as the season starts on September 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.