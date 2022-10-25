Following a poor start to the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has been linked with retirement rumors. Therefore, the veteran quarterback set the record straight recently.

When Tom Brady announced he would retire from football earlier this year, the Buccaneers were concerned. That didn't last long, as the star quarterback changed his mind only a month later, but things are not going according to plan so far.

The Bucs are on a losing record after seven weeks (3-4), having suffered consecutive defeats in their last two games. While the team is failing to get results, many performances are leaving much to be desired, including Brady's.

With the veteran signal-caller also understood to be going through a complicated situation with his partner Gisele Bundchen, there has been speculation over a possible retirement. But Brady made sure to dismiss all those rumors again.

Tom Brady brushes off midseason retirement rumors

"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that," Brady said on his 'Let's Go' podcast, via Pro Football Talk.

"I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I've never quit on anything in my life. And I know a bunch of teammates that we all count on one another to be at our best and to work hard and to put the team first. And that's what you commit to and that's what you want your teammates to commit to as well.

"I was a part of an amazing organization that taught me so many great things over 20 years in New England," Brady added. "And I was a part of a great college that it was always about the team. And when I got to the Bucs I've had nothing but a great experience here. I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can and I'm always trying to do better. I'm always trying to work hard and I'm always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them."

When Brady announced his decision to come out of retirement, he pointed out having "unfinished business" in Tampa Bay. Well, now it looks like the Bucs have plenty of work to do, but they have time to turn things around.