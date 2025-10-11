NFL News: Caleb Williams could be without a key weapon for the matchup against the Commanders

Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears currently sit at the bottom of the NFC North, but the level of play on the field has fans believing that better results could be just around the corner. This Monday, Caleb Williams and company will look to shift the momentum in their favor as they visit the Washington Commanders at Northwestern Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Bears, this trip might take place without one of their top offensive weapons. Tight end Colston Loveland, who is dealing with a hip injury, has been listed as questionable, and his availability for the game remains uncertain.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who also reported via his official X account (formerly Twitter) that Grady Jarrett has been ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bears TE Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday night’s game vs. Washington. DT Grady Jarrett (knee) is out,” the insider reported via @TomPelissero.

Colston Loveland #84 of the Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

Loveland’s influence on the Bears’ offense

Through the first five weeks of the 2025 campaign, rookie tight end Colston Loveland’s impact on the Chicago Bears‘ offense has been a study in high expectation meeting measured production.

Advertisement

see also Bears’ Caleb Williams reveals the best player he’s faced so far — and it’s not from the NFC

Selected 10th overall to be a dynamic vertical threat, Loveland has been largely quiet, logging just three receptions for 43 yards across his three appearances before a hip injury forced him to miss Week 4 and the team’s subsequent bye.

Advertisement

However, his 31-yard spark play against Dallas in Week 3 offered a tantalizing glimpse of the mismatch potential he brings to a suddenly crowded receiving corps. As he returns from injury, the former Michigan star remains a crucial piece for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, whose scheme is built on leveraging athletic tight ends—meaning that while the numbers aren’t there yet, Loveland’s full influence on the Bears’ offense is still very much a story waiting to be written.

No more ground lost

With the Detroit Lions already sitting at a commanding 4-1, the 2-2 Chicago Bears are facing a crucial reality check on Monday Night Football. A loss to the Washington Commanders would drop them to 2-3 and dangerously behind the division pace, essentially turning the rest of October into a desperate game of catch-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To keep their NFC North aspirations—and the Caleb Williams hype train—on track, this prime-time affair is an absolute must-win for the Bears to avoid falling into an early-season hole.