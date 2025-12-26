Ben Johnson sends clear warning about Kyle Shanahan as Bears prepare for 49ers showdown

The Chicago Bears head west this week for a high-stakes Week 17 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Ahead of the game at Levi’s Stadium, Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke candidly about the task his defense faces and the influence of Kyle Shanahan, whose offense continues to test even the league’s best-prepared units.

Johnson did not hesitate to elevate Shanahan into the highest tier of play-callers in the NFL. “Kyle Shanahan is one of the best, if not the best in the business in terms of calling plays at a high level for as long as he has,” Johnson said, emphasizing the sustained excellence behind San Francisco’s system.

“You always like to turn on that San Francisco tape each week, whether you’re playing them or not, just to look at some of the stuff that they’re doing,” Johnson explained. He also noted how the offense has evolved, “it’s changed… they might be a more dangerous passing offense right now.” The numbers back that up, with San Francisco averaging 26.1 points per game (9th in the NFL), while riding a five-game winning streak and remaining unbeaten at home since Week 10.

When strengths collide at Levi’s Stadium

The matchup places the Bears’ defense against one of the league’s most efficient offenses at a critical point in the season. Both teams enter Week 17 at 11–4, making the contest as much a measuring stick as it is a potential playoff preview. Recent history adds another layer, with the 49ers holding a 38–13 win over Chicago in their most recent meeting last December in San Francisco.

Chicago’s defense has been solid but tested, allowing 23.6 points per game (19th in the NFL) and 5.9 yards per play, while surrendering 6.7 yards per pass attempt and 5.0 yards per rush. The Bears are 5–3 on the road, though their most recent away game ended in a 28–21 loss to the Packers, a result that highlighted some of the challenges they’ll need to clean up against Shanahan’s offense.

At the center of the Bears’ defensive effort is Tremaine Edmunds, who leads the unit with 95 combined tackles and has added three quarterback hits. Chicago will likely lean on Edmunds’ range and communication to counter an offense designed to stress defenses horizontally and vertically.