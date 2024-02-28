The Chicago Bears have the No.1 overall pick and that’s why the biggest topic before the start of free agency is what will happen to Justin Fields. During the last few days, almost every report report points out Caleb Williams is the choice to become the new franchise quarterback.

That has left Fields in a desperate ‘limbo’ about his future in the NFL. The list of teams which are rumored to make a trade for him keeps piling up: the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons and even the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, there hasn’t been an official decision yet as the clock is ticking toward the 2024 Draft. At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, general manager Ryan Poles had this answer about Justin Fields’ situation.

“Again, it just depends on what opportunities pop up. I will say this: I think you guys know me well enough now. If we do go down that road (trade), I want to do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in the gray. I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation, either.”

What will be the next team of Justin Fields?

Right now, the most probable scenario is that Justin Fields won’t be with the Bears in the 2024 season. A few weeks ago, the quarterback expressed that, if Chicago want him out of the building, they should do that soon to avoid uncertainty for his future.

“I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that. It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. I just want it to be over.”

Nevertheless, Ryan Poles had a subtle warning for Justin Fields. Although they want to do things the right way, the Bears’ front office won’t be pressured by his comments as they contemplate all the available options toward the Draft.

“We’re gathering the information. We’ll move as quickly as possible, but we’re not going to be in a rush. We’ll see what presents itself and what’s best for the organization.”