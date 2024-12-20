NFL News: Caleb Williams reveals internal struggles in first season with Bears ahead of game vs Lions

The first season as a pro in the NFL is rarely an easy thing to deal with. In the case of Caleb Williams, the experience in his year with the Chicago Bears has been more like a nightmare than a cycle of joy. For the rookie quarterback, it’s not a pleasant thing to keep suffering defeats, something that seems inevitable for the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are looking to bounce back after suffering a close loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 and seeing their long winning streak come to an end. Now they will seek revenge against the Bears led by Williams, who offered some insightful words as he analyzed his feelings in the midst of the season with the Chicago franchise.

Williams’ first year with the Bears included, for example, the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus after a controversial game against the Lions, when the two NFC North teams met for the first time this season. Frustration is running high in Chicago, which has not won in more than two months and has lost its last eight games.

Caleb Williams’ internal struggles in his first season with the Bear

“Losing is one of those things that really affects me. You motivate yourself, you encourage yourself. You have positive affirmations, is the word, that you say to yourself. With that, it makes the days better, it makes when you’re going through a tough patch, it makes those days a little bit easier rather than pulling yourself down, telling yourself you’re this and that,” revealed Williams making a review of his first season with the Bears.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Like I said, it sounds kind of crazy, but I tell myself certain things: ‘I am great. I will be great.’ All these different things. So, I think that’s one of the biggest things, is not pulling yourself down and being gracious with yourself,” Williams sentenced.

Williams shared his conclusions on his first year with the Bears

The rookie quarterback, who also admitted he would like to improve his passing accuracy, has already lost as many games this season as he did in three years in college. Following the most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, Williams had recounted what this first stint with the Bears was like. “It’s encouraging but frustrating,” the former Oklahoma Sooners player concluded.