NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys after terrible loss against Saints

CeeDee Lamb sent a big warning to the Dallas Cowboys after a huge loss against the New Orleans Saints.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott received big contract extensions before the start of the 2024 season. However, that might not be enough for the Dallas Cowboys as everything fell apart against the New Orleans Saints.

Although Prescott and Lamb are proven stars, the defense has allowed 92 points in the last two home games including that shocking loss in the playoffs facing the Green Bay Packers.

That’s why, if the Cowboys want to prove they’re real Super Bowl contenders, there’s no margin of error in a blockbuster matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

CeeDee Lamb believes the Dallas Cowboys are ready to make a Super Bowl run. In fact, according to the wide receiver, the loss against the Saints taught them a great lesson.

“We all are grown men and we are all professionals. We all know what we were lacking. Where, what area and what happened. Everybody holds themselves to a high standard. It’s all about how we bounce back.

As a consequence, the star wide receiver is certain that each player in the locker room is ready to prove doubters wrong. He also reminded the NFL that the Cowboys usually get better as weeks pass by.

“We’ll be perfectly fine. It’s been only two games. We’ll see how the season progresses. Last year is last year, but, we go have a tendency of getting better as the season goes on. We set the bar for ourselves. The urgency has always been there. We had a pretty bad performance. We know the situation at hand and we’ve got to capitalize.”

Who is favorite to win in Ravens vs Cowboys?

The Ravens are currently one-point favorites before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. CeeDee Lamb admitted Baltimore’s secondary is one of the best in the league.

“They are physical. Big and tall. Obviously, they’ve got guys like Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey or Eddie Jackson. They have a lot of experience and know what they’re doing back there. They play well together.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

