NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Troy Aikman after legend criticized Dallas Cowboys wide receivers

CeeDee Lamb answered to Troy Aikman after the legendary quarterback said the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers were running terrible routes.

CeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb wide receiver of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After the Dallas Cowboys lost against the Detroit Lions, Troy Aikman sparked a huge controversy in the NFL by sending a strong message to CeeDee Lamb and all the wide receivers of the team. These were his words during and interview with 96.7 The Ticket.

“I think the routes are terrible. I think they run terrible routes and I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see. I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Now, trying to make a very improbable Super Bowl run alongside Dak Prescott, Lamb had an answer to those words. It was a surprising reaction full of maturity from the young star.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

That statement from Troy Aikman was very surprising as the conversation of all Dallas Cowboys’ struggles had been mainly focused on the defense. Before Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers , during an interview with NBC, CeeDee Lamb took responsibility.

“Me as a leader, obviously I take it in. We’ve got to work. That’s just more I use as a building block. Like, if you say our routes are lazy things of that sort, let’s go out here every week and I’m going to show you my route, you know. So, I take that as, again, constructive criticism.

What is the Dallas Cowboys record?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 3-3 record and face a really tough stretch with upcoming games against the 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders. That’s why Lamb will use Aikman’s words as motivation to improve.

You can’t really take everything personal in this realm of work that we do, especially some things that we can control. If we can control it, let’s go out here and work at it to continue to get better at it. For me, I just go and work. I’m a hard worker. So, anything that you say that I am not doing, I will show you that I am doing it.”

