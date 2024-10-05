Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs DT Chris Jones issues warning to Saints, calls out former teammates

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sends a message to his former teammates, who now play for the New Orleans Saints and will face them on Monday Night Football Week 5 in the 2024 NFL.

Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs
© (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Ignacio Cairola

A successful team like the Kansas City Chiefs is made up of a solid and united roster. This is the case of Chris Jones and his former teammates, who will now face him playing for the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL.

The Saints will travel to Missouri to play at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night and their roster includes several players who have played for the Kansas City Chiefs, including Super Bowl winners. Jones showed that he doesn’t forget them and dedicated a few words to them.

“It is good to face your former teammates with whom you played and achieved so much. But it’s also a challenge. We want to make sure we get a win. We’re looking forward to it and maybe we’ll have a chat after the game,” defensive tackle Jones warned his former teammates now with Saints.

Advertisement

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs has a special memory for his former Chiefs teammate Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. “I’m going to give him a call to see if he can give me any insight on his involvement in the offense, he’s a good kid. We became close friends during his time in Kansas City and I wish him nothing but success as he moves forward in this league. He will be my opponent on Monday,” Jones stated.

Former Kansas City Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders walks off the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21.

Former Kansas City Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders walks off the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21.

Advertisement

Which New Orleans Saints players shared a team with Chris Jones on the Chiefs?

In addition to defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who is a close friend of Jones, the Saints have three other former Chiefs on their roster: linebacker Willie Gay, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

NFL News: Andy Reid\&#039;s Chiefs sign new face to compete for Travis Kelce\&#039;s starting role

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid"s Chiefs sign new face to compete for Travis Kelce"s starting role

What’s next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak into the 2024 NFL regular season. They join the Minnesota Vikings as the only two teams to start 4-0. Here are their next five games.

Advertisement
  • Week 5 – Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints (10/7)
  • Week 6 – Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (10/20)
  • Week 7 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (10/27)
  • Week 8 – Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/4)
  • Week 9 – Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (11/10)
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to penalty perfection with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s secret to penalty perfection with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League

NBA News: Ben Simmons gets real about his injury struggles during last season
NBA

NBA News: Ben Simmons gets real about his injury struggles during last season

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James explains which is the best offense in the NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets
NBA

NBA News: Russell Westbrook’s big plans to elevate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo