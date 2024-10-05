NFL News: Chiefs DT Chris Jones issues warning to Saints, calls out former teammates

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sends a message to his former teammates, who now play for the New Orleans Saints and will face them on Monday Night Football Week 5 in the 2024 NFL.

A successful team like the Kansas City Chiefs is made up of a solid and united roster. This is the case of Chris Jones and his former teammates, who will now face him playing for the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL.

The Saints will travel to Missouri to play at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night and their roster includes several players who have played for the Kansas City Chiefs, including Super Bowl winners. Jones showed that he doesn’t forget them and dedicated a few words to them.

“It is good to face your former teammates with whom you played and achieved so much. But it’s also a challenge. We want to make sure we get a win. We’re looking forward to it and maybe we’ll have a chat after the game,” defensive tackle Jones warned his former teammates now with Saints.

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs has a special memory for his former Chiefs teammate Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. “I’m going to give him a call to see if he can give me any insight on his involvement in the offense, he’s a good kid. We became close friends during his time in Kansas City and I wish him nothing but success as he moves forward in this league. He will be my opponent on Monday,” Jones stated.

Former Kansas City Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders walks off the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21.

Which New Orleans Saints players shared a team with Chris Jones on the Chiefs?

In addition to defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who is a close friend of Jones, the Saints have three other former Chiefs on their roster: linebacker Willie Gay, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

What’s next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to extend their unbeaten streak into the 2024 NFL regular season. They join the Minnesota Vikings as the only two teams to start 4-0. Here are their next five games.

