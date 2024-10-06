Trending topics:
NFL News: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes about his early struggles

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy addressed Patrick Mahomes' performances in the opening weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won their first four games in the 2024 NFL season, but Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been happy with his performances early in the year. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, however, knows the quarterback can be too hard on himself.

Staying calm and going back the basics,” Nagy said of Mahomes’ struggles. “We’ve had a lot of great things happen in this offense because of him. There’s a lot of things that happen within one play, whether it’s a protection, whether it’s a throw or whether it’s a wrong route that happens on an interception.

The three-time Super Bowl champ and two-time NFL MVP is arguably considered the best quarterback in the league, which is why many were surprised to see him throw five interceptions in four weeks.

Mahomes’ 68.6 completion percentage has also raised eyebrows, but Nagy wants the Chiefs star to stay calm. At the end of the day, he knows we’re talking about the best active quarterback in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy look on prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Just understanding that part of it and then resetting and using that next-play mentality. There’s no one better than him because he’s so competitive and he wants to be great, so he puts a lot of pressure on himself in a good way,” Nagy said. “It’s a healthy pressure because he wants to do great, so we just want to make sure that we balance that, keep it contained and then go out there and cut it loose.”

Andy Reid also shows full support for Patrick Mahomes

Apart from counting on Nagy’s support, Mahomes was also backed by Andy Reid. Just like he did with tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs head coach made it clear Mahomes has to continue being himself.

“I’m here just to be a teacher. So, I try to help him out with whatever I can help him out,” Reid said. “First of all, nobody wants to be coached more than he wants to be coached. Nobody knows when he makes a mistake better than him. He doesn’t want to throw the interceptions. Maybe there’s something in there that he can see for the next time. My point to him is keep firing. You’re the best in the business. Keep firing and we’ll work on the small things as we go there.”

904 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions after four weeks may not look great for a quarterback of Mahomes’ caliber. On Monday night, the Chiefs star will be looking to turn up his game against the New Orleans Saints.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

