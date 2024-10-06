NFL News: Saints lose key player to face Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in MNF

In the lead-up to a crucial NFL matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints will be without a key player due to injury.

Week 5 of the NFL wraps up with a blockbuster Monday Night Football matchup: Arrowhead Stadium will be buzzing as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the New Orleans Saints, undoubtedly two championship contenders. Patrick Mahomes will look to keep his undefeated streak alive, knowing that his opponent will be without a key player on their roster.

The team coached by Dennis Allen will be looking for their third victory of the season, but it will be a challenging task, especially knowing they will be without a key player for this matchup.

The news has come out that linebacker Pete Werner has officially been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a crucial game for the Saints. The injury affecting the player is a hamstring issue, which will prevent him from taking the field.

Werner joins Taysom Hill, Cesar Ruiz, Shane Lemieux, Payton Turner, and Willie Gay Jr. on the sidelines, as all these players will miss this pivotal matchup against Kansas City.

Pete Werner #20 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Saints and the opportunity to bounce back

The New Orleans Saints kicked off their NFL season with a decisive victory over the Carolina Panthers, followed by a strong win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. However, they faced setbacks in their last two outings, suffering defeats against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons.

While Monday’s matchup is undoubtedly challenging given the stature of the reigning champions, the Saints have a unique opportunity to get back on the winning track. However, the Chiefs, led by Andy Reid, will not make it easy for them.

Patrick Mahomes and his respect for the Saints

While the Kansas City Chiefs know they are favored in the matchup against the Saints, it was Patrick Mahomes himself who warned his teammates about the challenges posed by their opponents and the respect they deserve.

“It’ll be a great challenge for us,” Mahomes said. “They’re a physical team, they play extremely fast and they have a lot of great players and veteran players so they can kind of get away with stuff because they know what they can and can’t get away with, so you’ve got to make sure that you’re really on top of every single check at the line of scrimmage and prepared for everything whenever you step to the football.”

It will undoubtedly be a tough matchup for the Chiefs as they aim to continue their winning streak and match the record held by the Minnesota Vikings, who currently boast five wins and no losses.

What’s next for the New Orleans Saints?

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 6

vs Denver Broncos, Week 7

vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 8

vs Carolina Panthers, Week 9

vs Atlanta Falcons, Week 10