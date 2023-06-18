The NFL has multiple rules regarding what players can’t do outside the field. However, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has cleverly avoided one of them by appearing in a ‘beer’ commercial and outsmarting the league.

Nowadays, the Chiefs are one of the most popular teams in the NFL, and this is mostly thanks to what Mahomes has done for the franchise. The quarterback has led the club to win two Super Bowls (in 2019 and 2022), dominating the AFC since his arrival in 2017.

Mahomes’ popularity has increased over the years. Every brand wants to work with him, and now one of them has cleverly circumvented the league’s rules by using the quarterback to promote their beer.

Patrick Mahomes appears in beer commercial without really talking about beer

When it comes to ads, the NFL allows players to appear in almost any type of commercial. However, endorsing beer is one of the exceptions, as players are not allowed to do so. Nevertheless, Mahomes has found a way to bypass this rule.

The NFL is very strict regarding this matter. However, the Chiefs quarterback has found a loophole and appeared in a spot discussing ‘beer’, but technically he is not explicitly promoting the beverage.

Mahomes teamed up with Coors Light, one of the most popular beer brands in the United States. However, the two-time Super Bowl champion didn’t promote the drink, as he only talked about ‘Coors Light Bear’, his new “best friend”.

In the ad, Mahomes “hangs out” with a bear, which clearly alludes to an actual beer. This is the second time that Coors Light and the quarterback have outsmarted the NFL, as they also created another commercial last year that did not explicitly mention the beverage.