In a four-season span, the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls. Despite already having acquired one ring, Patrick Mahomes was left in awe after holding the one from LVII edition in his hand.

In 2017, Kansas City was fortunate that the Chicago Bears preferred Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes, allowing them to acquire an elite quarterback with the 10th-overall pick that would change everything for them.

Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and it seems like he won’t stop there. For many fans, he’s the best quarterback in the league today, and Kansas City is grateful for what he has done for the franchise.

Patrick Mahomes’ incredible reaction to Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring

The Chiefs have been living a dream since 2017. The AFC West team was able to select Patrick Mahomes with the 10th-overall pick in that year’s draft, and he has since become one of the best quarterbacks the league has seen in recent years.

Mahomes’ first story of success arrived in 2019. He managed to lead the Chiefs and defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV. But he didn’t stop there and continued fighting for another championship.

This year, the former Texas Tech player added another Vince Lombardi trophy to his showcase by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. A few weeks later, the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVII ring, and Mahomes was mesmerized by the piece of jewelry.

The Chiefs captured Mahomes’ reaction to the Super Bowl LVII ring on tape. The quarterback attempted to sneak a peek before opening the box, but the team instructed him to wait. Once given permission, Patrick was in awe of the incredible ring he received.