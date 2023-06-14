Netflix is going all-in with the NFL and has just announced a spectacular show featuring names such as Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. ‘Quarterback’ could be one of the most-watched docuseries worldwide.

During the last years, Netflix has delivered amazing documentaries in sports such as The Last Dance, Drive to Survive or Break Point. Now is the time for football to take over.

This Wednesday, the official trailer for ‘Quarterback ‘ on Netflix made its debut and, as a consequence, thousands of fans in the NFL are wondering when is the release date.

When will Netflix release ‘Quarterback’ with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins?

‘Quarterback’ will be a docuseries following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota during an entire NFL season. It will cover all the struggles to win a championship such as injuries, family time and, of course, the constant pressure from the media.

According to Netflix, the release date for ‘Quarterback’ will be July 12. The first look of the show clearly puts Mahomes at center stage and, considering last season the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, it should be an epic journey.

Though there hasn’t been an official confirmation, just in case Season 2 is in the works, many big names such as Joe Burrow or Josh Allen could be followed in their path to glory in the 2023 season.