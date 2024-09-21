Trending topics:
NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could break Tom Brady's record on Sunday against Falcons

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are visiting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, a match where the quarterback could break a record held by Tom Brady.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Dante Gonzalez

Kansas City Chiefs are facing Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this week on Sunday Night Football. In his first match away, the team star Patrick Mahomes can make some more NFL history breaking a Tom Brady’s record.

The Chiefs’ star is no stranger to setting records, and if his team manages to get another win on Sunday, he’ll be reaching another milestone: With a Chiefs victory against the Falcons, Mahomes will become the quarterback with the most wins through 100 career starts in NFL history.

Tom Brady and Roger Staubach currently share the record with Mahomes, each having 76 regular-season wins in their first 100 starts. However, Mahomes will make his 99th career start on Sunday, meaning if the Chiefs win, he’ll be on track to claim the record for himself.

With the Chiefs being top contenders for the Super Bowl, Mahomes is eager to further extend his legacy in the league. Already holding the record for most passing yards, he now has his sights set on another of Brady’s records: matching his five Super Bowl MVPs.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots&#039; Tom Brady with the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy during the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots' Tom Brady with the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy during the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Chiefs injuries for game against Falcons

The Chiefs run with injuries hasn’t been the best one so far: Despite having a relatively clean injury report, tailback Isiah Pacheco will be out of the roster, joining Hollywood Brown, after suffering a fractured fibula in last week’s victory over Cincinnati.

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare blockbuster trade for star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs prepare blockbuster trade for star wide receiver to help Patrick Mahomes

In Pacheco’s case, he’ll be out a minimum of four games. That’s why the Chiefs signed Kareem Hunt to the practice squad earlier this week, although, according to HC Andy Reid, it’s unlikely to be elevated for the match against Falcons.

Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

