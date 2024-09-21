NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could break Tom Brady's record on Sunday against Falcons

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are visiting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, a match where the quarterback could break a record held by Tom Brady.

The Chiefs’ star is no stranger to setting records, and if his team manages to get another win on Sunday, he’ll be reaching another milestone: With a Chiefs victory against the Falcons, Mahomes will become the quarterback with the most wins through 100 career starts in NFL history.

Tom Brady and Roger Staubach currently share the record with Mahomes, each having 76 regular-season wins in their first 100 starts. However, Mahomes will make his 99th career start on Sunday, meaning if the Chiefs win, he’ll be on track to claim the record for himself.

With the Chiefs being top contenders for the Super Bowl, Mahomes is eager to further extend his legacy in the league. Already holding the record for most passing yards, he now has his sights set on another of Brady’s records: matching his five Super Bowl MVPs.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots’ Tom Brady with the Pete Rozelle MVP Trophy during the Super Bowl Winner and MVP press conference on February 6, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Chiefs injuries for game against Falcons

The Chiefs run with injuries hasn’t been the best one so far: Despite having a relatively clean injury report, tailback Isiah Pacheco will be out of the roster, joining Hollywood Brown, after suffering a fractured fibula in last week’s victory over Cincinnati.

In Pacheco’s case, he’ll be out a minimum of four games. That’s why the Chiefs signed Kareem Hunt to the practice squad earlier this week, although, according to HC Andy Reid, it’s unlikely to be elevated for the match against Falcons.