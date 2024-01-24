The 2024 NFL playoffs will bring us a highly anticipated showdown between Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into this match is whether Mahomes will be able to get through the strong Ravens defense, which allowed the fewest points in the regular season.

Of course, the question for Baltimore is also if it can stop the two-time MVP from making it to the Super Bowl for a second year in a row. According to Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, they can.

“We all know he’s an elite quarterback, does everything well. I think, personally, just his ability to be able to read coverage as well as extend plays — extend plays with his legs,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a great quarterback, we all know that, but so are we on defense. So, let’s see. … Yes, he’s an elite quarterback, but at the end of the day, we’re an elite defense. And that’s our job — to stop the opposing offense. That’s our job play-in and play-out and that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Lamar Jackson would prefer not to face Mahomes

While Smith warned Mahomes and the Chiefs about what the Ravens’ defense is capable of, Lamar Jackson admitted he would prefer not to be playing against the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“I don’t like competing against him at all,” Jackson hilariously said, showing nothing but respect for the Texas Tech product. “He’s a great quarterback. Definitely a Hall of Famer, it’s a no-brainer he’s definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe it’s just two greats, up and coming greats, going toe-to-toe like a heavyweight fight. Heavyweight matchup, that’s what I see.”

The last time that an opponent tried to defy Mahomes it didn’t go well. Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins suggested Mahomes wouldn’t handle the environment at Highmark Stadium, but his comments turned out to be bulletin board material for the reigning MVP.