After a huge 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes proved once again why he is the natural heir of Tom Brady. They’re just two victories away of conquering a third Super Bowl in five years.

Even with all the pressure of his first playoff game on the road, Mahomes delivered another epic performance against Josh Allen. It was an almost flawless effort of 215 passing yards and two touchdowns at Highmark Stadium.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have put the entire NFL on alert. Though they will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, this version led by head coach Andy Reid looked like the old glory days.

In the process, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce passed Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most postseason touchdowns (16) by a quarterback-wide receiver duo in NFL history. An amazing feat.

Tom Brady reacts to Patrick Mahomes breaking one of his greatest NFL records

Though Tom Brady knows Patrick Mahomes is chasing all of his records, the former legend of the New England Patriots has no hard feelings about the situation. On the contrary, he is astonished by Mahomes’ talent.

After the Chiefs’ duo broke the record of postseason touchdowns, Brady had an incredible reaction on X. “BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right.”

Patrick Mahomes is only 28-years old and is currently on pace to dominate almost every category in NFL history. However, the most important one will be the toughest to chase.

Right now, Mahomes is way behind Tom Brady with two Super Bowl wins. Brady’s number is just unbelievable with seven rings. Furthermore, both times they faced each other in the playoffs, Tom left the field victorious. That’s irreversible.