Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in the Divisional round. In a classy act, he shared wholesome words with CJ Stroud, encouraging the Houston Texans‘ quarterback for his bright future.

The Ravens stand out as a premier team in today’s NFL. Lamar Jackson has showcased his prowess, excelling not only in running but also demonstrating a massive improvement in his passing skills over recent years.

In the 2024 playoffs, Lamar secured a victory against the Texans. Despite his dominant performance, he took a moment to encourage CJ Stroud, Houston’s quarterback, expressing his belief in great things ahead for him.

Video: Lamar Jackson surrenders to CJ Stroud’s talent after their Divisional round matchup

There’s no denying that CJ Stroud’s future is bright. The 2nd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has transformed the Houston Texans, elevating them to the status of true contenders.

The league recognizes Stroud’s talent, including his rivals. Lamar Jackson recently shared a wholesome moment with the rookie quarterback, encouraging him to maintain the momentum and keep improving.

At the end of the 2024 playoff game between the Texans and the Ravens, Lamar Jackson approached CJ Stroud to acknowledge his performance. “It’s just the beginning for you,” he said to the rookie.

Despite Stroud’s loss in the match, he offered encouragement to Lamar in a different way. The Texans’ player conveyed to Jackson his desire for him to win it all, expressing a wish for him to secure victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

Will Lamar Jackson win the 2024 NFL MVP award?

A couple of weeks ago, the NFL announced the 2023 Most Valuable Player (MVP). Numerous players vied for the award, but only the standout performer will ultimately earn this prestigious recognition.

As of today, it appears that Lamar Jackson is the frontrunner to win this year’s MVP award, according to oddsmakers. If he clinches it, it will mark his second MVP win, having previously earned the recognition in 2019.