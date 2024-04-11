The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to build another championship roster in their quest toward a third consecutive Super Bowl win. Right now, it seems Patrick Mahomes will have an upgraded offense even with some losses already confirmed in free agency.

At the wide receiver position, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is gone but, his replacement could be a very explosive weapon. Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is the biggest arrival for the Chiefs to play alongside Rashee Rice.

However, Rice’s situation off the field has been making headlines around the NFL as the young star was involved in a huge car accident a few weeks ago in Dallas. Two vehicles were speeding on March 30 and the WR was driving one of them. Now, the consequences could be tremendous.

Rashee Rice: Arrest warrant has been issued

It’s official. The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Rashee Rice after the car accident occurred in that city. The wide receiver faces eight charges and one of them is aggravated assault.

The incident in which a Corvette and a Lamborghini crashed left four people injured and produced damages in other four vehicles. There’s also an arrest warrant for Theodore Knox, the 21-year old driver of the other car.

Will Rashee Rice be suspended?

So far, the NFL hasn’t published any official message about Rashee Rice. However, insider Adam Schefter reported that Brian McCarthy, the league’s spokesman, already confirmed him that they are monitoring the situation.

Although his career is absolutely at stake, currently Rice’s biggest problem is that ‘aggravated assault’ is a second-degree felony. That’s why he could face up to 20 years in prison.