Jason Kelce is really enjoying his life after announcing his retirement. However, Travis has shared a massive hint about his brother’s future, as the center might not be over with football yet.

There’s no doubt that Jason Kelce will be part of the Hall of Fame in the near future. The seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LII champion had an amazing career, but earlier this year he decided it was time to hang the cleats and retire.

Throughout this time, Jason has remained closely connected to the NFL, particularly due to the success of his brother Travis this season. But now, the Chiefs‘ tight end has shifted the focus and discussed Jason’s future.

Travis Kelce thinks his brother Jason will return to play for one more season

Jason Kelce might not be ready to leave football completely. After being eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round, he announced his retirement, but that idea seems to be gone.

The talented Eagles center has followed his brother Travis throughout the entire playoffs. Now, it seems that being involved in football after his elimination has rekindled his desire to play the game once again.

According to rumors, Jason Kelce is considering to return for the 2024 season. His brother Travis addressed the matter, saying that he thinks that Jason still has some football left in him.

Currently, Sua Opeta is set to be Jason’s replacement as the starting center. He has played in 38 games since he joined the Eagles in 2020, but has only started in 10 matches.

The 36-year-old center has said that he wants to spend more time with his family. Nevertheless, it is almost impossible for him to live without football, and it seems like he wants to retire with a better season than the one he had this year.

How many Super Bowls have Jason and Travis Kelce won so far?

The Kelce brothers have had remarkable careers since they joined the NFL. Jason and Travis are widely regarded as two of the best players at their respective positions, and they will definitely be part of the Hall of Fame in the future.

As mentioned before, Jason won the Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, the only one he has. As for Travis, he has two Super Bowl victories so far, and he could get another one if the Chiefs defeat the 49ers on Sunday.