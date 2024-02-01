Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third Super Bowl in five years to become a new dynasty. After a roller-coaster regular season, head coach Andy Reid has done a remarkable job in the playoffs.

Even as defending champions, the Chiefs were underdogs on the road against the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. They delivered their two best performances of the year to shut down the critics.

Of course, one of the biggest stories in the NFL is Mahomes as the possible heir of Tom Brady. However, at least off the field, all the attention will be on Kelce and Taylor Swift.

That’s why, during an interview in The Pat McAfee Show, the legendary tight end opened up about his relationship with the famous singer and all the noise around them.

Travis Kelce gets real about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the most famous couple in the world. Now, with the upcoming Super Bowl, social media is going crazy. Unfortunately, the singer has been the target of many haters and the NFL star is proud about how she’s managed the pressure.

“She’s dealt with it forever and we hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about. As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. We enjoy every single bit of it. Sure I love when Taylor comes and supports me. She enjoys the game with family and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

Furthermore, even with irrational accusations by fans saying the NFL want the Chiefs to win as a boost for Swift’s impact, Travis Kelce had a message for all the doubters. This isn’t a fake couple or marketing. Their love story is real.

“It’s a beautiful thing and hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that.”