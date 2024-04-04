Rashee Rice was one of the great revelations in his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs. After Tyreek Hill’s departure, head coach Andy Reid decided to trust him as the leader of his wide receivers group and the young player answered by becoming a key factor for Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the inconsistency and dropped passes from names like Kadarius Toney or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rice always remained the most reliable option and, especially in the playoffs, his level grew alongside a veteran like Travis Kelce.

However, his promising rise in the NFL could be compromised after many reports indicated on Satruday that the player was involved in a car accident in Dallas. Now, Rashee Rice has spoken about the situation.

Was Rashee Rice involved in a car accident?

Yes. Rashee Rice finally confirmed that he was indeed involved in the car accident that occurred in Dallas. Two drivers, one in a Lamborghini and the other in a Corvette, were speeding when they lost control, causing a six-vehicle collision.

Rice was driving the leased Lamborghini and, after the incident, four people had minor injuries. “Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Will Rashee Rice be suspended by the NFL?

So far, the NFL has not commented on Rashee Rice’s situation. However, in the event that the league officially opens an investigation, the wide receiver could receive severe punishment if it is proven that he violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

However, last Tuesday, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Adam Schefter that the NFL is monitoring the situation. That could bring a possible suspension for the Chiefs’ player.