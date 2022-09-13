An era has ended in Cleveland. After many years of using the lonely helmet as their logo, the Browns have unveiled a new badge that will appear in the home games from now on.

The Cleveland Browns have been judged throughout history for not having a traditional mascot in their logo. But now things will change and the AFC North team has unveiled a new badge to say goodbye to the lonely helmet.

In the 2022 NFL season, the Browns started with a huge win against the Carolina Panthers. They managed to defeat Baker Mayfield, their former quarterback, on the road and end a long streak of not winning in the first game of the campaign.

Now, the Browns will return to their home and have their first match in front of their fans. But something will be different this time as a new logo will appear on their field.

Cleveland Browns unveil their new midfield logo for the 2022 NFL season

For the first time since 2016, the Cleveland Browns will have again a logo in the midfield of its home. After saying goodbye to the lonely helmet, the AFC North team has presented their new badge.

"Brownie the Elf" will appear for the first time this Sunday when the Browns face the Jets in FirstEnergy Stadium. A fan vote selected this image of an elf running the ball and a stiff arm, which was the team's first logo in 1946.

"We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times --- undefeated," said JW Johnson, executive vice president and partner, on Tuesday. "They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."