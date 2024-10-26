NFL News: Colts activate key player to help QB Anthony Richardson in game vs CJ Stroud's Texans

Indianapolis Colts gets a key player back to help Anthony Richardson in the tough task of beating CJ Stroud's Houston Texans in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts will face a tough test when they take on the Houston Texans, led by CJ Stroud, in a divisional matchup this Sunday in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates the return of a key teammate from injured reserve.

A visit to NRG Stadium is not an easy task for any team in the National Football League this season, with the Texans looking insurmountable with a 3-0 record at home under Stroud. However, the Colts will be counting on Richardson’s ability to break that mark and take the lead atop the AFC South in an intense battle . In the process, they also get a valuable face back into their game.

The key player activated by the Indianapolis Colts to help quarterback Richardson in the matchup against CJ Stroud’s Texans is none other than defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Buckner has been out since Week 2, when he suffered an ankle injury in the Colts’ 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old defensive tackle had missed just two games in nine NFL seasons before being sidelined for five weeks. Now in his fifth season with the Colts, the veteran player will provide a boost to the team’s defense in a key matchup.

The duel between Richardson and Stroud

Sunday’s game between the Colts and Texans is an opportunity to see a showdown between young quarterbacks Richardson and Stroud on the field. The former Florida Gators player is in his second year as a pro and has become a key player for Indianapolis.

Last week, Richardson returned from an injury that sidelined him for two games as his team defeated the Miami Dolphins 16-10. On the season, he has completed 49 of 101 attempted passes for 783 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

CJ Stroud, on the other hand, is the star of the Texans and is in great shape this season. The second-year pro completed 152 passes of 229 attempts for 1663 yards and started every game, contributing 10 touchdowns and being intercepted four times.

Other changes to Colts roster for Texans game

In addition to Buckner’s return, the Colts have made several other roster changes ahead of Sunday’s game. Linebacker Cameron McGrone has been activated from injured reserve for the first time this season. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph has also been promoted from the practice squad. Meanwhile, linebacker Jaylon Carlies has been placed on injured reserve.

