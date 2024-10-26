NFL News: Colts activate key player to help QB Anthony Richardson in game vs CJ Stroud's Texans

Trending topics:
Indianapolis Colts gets a key player back to help Anthony Richardson in the tough task of beating CJ Stroud's Houston Texans in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
By Ignacio Cairola

Indianapolis Colts will face a tough test when they take on the Houston Texans, led by CJ Stroud, in a divisional matchup this Sunday in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. Quarterback Anthony Richardson celebrates the return of a key teammate from injured reserve.

A visit to NRG Stadium is not an easy task for any team in the National Football League this season, with the Texans looking insurmountable with a 3-0 record at home under Stroud. However, the Colts will be counting on Richardson’s ability to break that mark and take the lead atop the AFC South in an intense battle . In the process, they also get a valuable face back into their game.

The key player activated by the Indianapolis Colts to help quarterback Richardson in the matchup against CJ Stroud’s Texans is none other than defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Buckner has been out since Week 2, when he suffered an ankle injury in the Colts’ 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old defensive tackle had missed just two games in nine NFL seasons before being sidelined for five weeks. Now in his fifth season with the Colts, the veteran player will provide a boost to the team’s defense in a key matchup.

DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The duel between Richardson and Stroud

Sunday’s game between the Colts and Texans is an opportunity to see a showdown between young quarterbacks Richardson and Stroud on the field. The former Florida Gators player is in his second year as a pro and has become a key player for Indianapolis.

NFL News: Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

see also

NFL News: Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

Last week, Richardson returned from an injury that sidelined him for two games as his team defeated the Miami Dolphins 16-10. On the season, he has completed 49 of 101 attempted passes for 783 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions.

CJ Stroud, on the other hand, is the star of the Texans and is in great shape this season. The second-year pro completed 152 passes of 229 attempts for 1663 yards and started every game, contributing 10 touchdowns and being intercepted four times.

Other changes to Colts roster for Texans game

In addition to Buckner’s return, the Colts have made several other roster changes ahead of Sunday’s game. Linebacker Cameron McGrone has been activated from injured reserve for the first time this season. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph has also been promoted from the practice squad. Meanwhile, linebacker Jaylon Carlies has been placed on injured reserve.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

