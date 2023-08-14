NFL News: RB Jonathan Taylor returns with the Colts, but not in the best terms

Jonathan Taylor has decided to end his holdout. The running back has finally returned to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2023 NFL season, though not under the most favorable circumstances.

Running backs are not having a particularly great year. Several players have faced significant challenges regarding financial matters. In the case of Jonathan Taylor, he has not been offered a contract extension, and he is feeling uncomfortable with this situation.

The 24-year-old is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He has proven to be a highly reliable running back for the Colts, yet he has not yet received an offer to remain with Indianapolis for another campaign.

Jonathan Taylor ends his holdout, but remains interested in being traded

Jonathan Taylor has returned to the Colts. The running back was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury, but it’s widely known that the true reason for his holdout was contract issues.

The running back had been training away from team facilities, but this Monday things changed. Taylor rejoined the Colts today, but he has been clear that he wants nothing more to do with them.

According NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Taylor still wants to be traded despite appearing once again in the team’s facilities. It doesn’t seem like the Colts will offer him a contract extension, so that’s why he is no longer interested in continuing playing for them this year.

Unfortunately, there are no rumors of teams interested in trading for him. It seems that Taylor only has two options on the table this year: either playing for the Colts under his rookie contract or accepting a significant fine and sitting out the season.