When the Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the 4th-overall pick, everyone thought they were very confident with their sekection. However, Jim Irsay, the team’s owner, has made a harsh revelation about their rookie quarterback that could put in jeopardy his first season in the NFL.

The Colts really need to have a massive change this year. Last season, Indianapolis lived a nightmare and almost finished at the bottom of the AFC South with a 4-12-1 record, only one win more than the Houston Texans.

However, not everything is lost. That record gave them the opportunity to select Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick. They were looking for a quarterback, and it seems like the former Florida player is the one that could lead them to success.

Colts owner Jim Irsay makes shocking statement about Anthony Richardson

Prior the 2023 NFL Draft, everyone knew that the Colts were interested in picking a quarterback. After a very disappointing season, they moved on from Matt Ryan, who really didn’t live up to the expectations.

It was uncertain whom Indianapolis would select. While considering options like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, there were other talented quarterbacks available, such as Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. However, it was the latter who convinced the team’s front office.

Unfortunately, it seems like the team doesn’t see Richardson as a starter for now. Jim Irsay, the club’s owner, revealed that the coaching staff wants the quarterback to play, but he could begin the season as Gardner Minshew’s backup.

“For Anthony Richardson, it’s going to be tough. We know that,” Irsay told Pat McAfee. “But he has to play to get better. I mean, there’s no question. Gardner [Minshew] could come out and obviously play better early on just being a veteran, but we have to get Anthony on the field. That’s Shane [Steichen’s] call when he decides to do it.”