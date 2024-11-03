The Indianapolis Colts face a massive decision about the future of Anthony Richardson as franchise quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts thought Anthony Richardson was the key factor to win another Super Bowl for the franchise. However, the start of the young quarterback’s career has been disappointing.

In 2023, Richardson suffered a right shoulder injury in Week 5 and couldn’t return for the rest of the year. That’s why, in order to have a solid backup for 2024, the Colts said goodbye to Gardner Minshew and brought Joe Flacco.

Now, with a 4-4 record, head coach Shane Steichen has sparked one of the biggest controversies in the NFL. In the search for a new Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning or Tom Brady, Richardson might pay a really high price.

Who will start at QB for the Colts?

Joe Flacco will the be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. According to Shane Steichen, it’s a change for the rest of the season.

So, trying to make a playoff run, as it happened with the Browns, Flacco takes over. “I’m just looking where we’re at as a football team. Sitting at .500 with a lot of football left, I feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward.”

Will the Colts trade Anthony Richardson?

According to a shocking report from Jordan Schultz, after the Colts benched Anthony Richardson, many teams decided to make a push for a blockbuster trade, but, Indianapolis already made a final decision about the quarterback.

“Teams have inquired with the Colts about the possibility of trading QB Anthony Richardson, who was benched this week, though a trade is considered unlikely. Several teams I spoke to still view Richardson as a franchise-caliber quarterback, and view Indy pulling the plug on him after 10 regular season starts as premature.”

