Cooper Kupp suddenly became a big name to follow as the Los Angeles Rams might be willing to trade him.

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams are the worst team in the NFC West with a 2-4 record, but they’re absolutely not out of the race considering the Seattle Seahawks are not that far away as division leaders with 4-3.

Now, after DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in order to help Patrick Mahomes, Kupp suddenly became the best wide receiver available to make a possible blockbuster trade.

The star would definitely make a lot of teams Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. However, it’s really strange that Cooper and Matthew Stafford are involved in so many rumors when the season isn’t lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Rams trade Cooper Kupp?

Cooper Kupp publicly admitted that he is fully aware of a possible trade by the Los Angeles Rams. This was the wide receiver’s message to his team about the whole situation.

“I’m aware of it, but at the end of the day, I’m going to be where my feet are. It is that time of year. There are going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background. That’s all I know. I have a job to do here. And I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Nick Saban confirms final decision of Tua Tagovailoa about career with Miami Dolphins

What will the next team of Cooper Kupp?

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have sounded as a real possibility for Cooper Kupp as they need a great wide receiver to play alongside George Pickens. Nevertheless, Kupp is focused on delivering for the Rams.

Advertisement

“For seven and a half years, I’ve been an L.A. Ram and I’ve taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outside of that, I’ve got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram that I can be.”

Advertisement